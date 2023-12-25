Woman shot at during robbery in Lucknow

A 30-year-old woman suffered a bullet injury in an alleged case of robbery at her home in Sushant Golf City police station area here on Friday night. (Pic for representation)

The victim identified as Anshu Kumari of sector-A Vijayanagar Nilmatha was shot at by a robber under her left arm. She is undergoing treatment at the Army Command Hospital where her condition is said to be stable, said police.

Additional DCP south zone Shashank Singh said four teams have been formed to nab the accused and the teams were conducting raids. Reportedly, the robbers were inside the home for 25 minutes.

According to police, the victim’s husband Monu Chaubey works as an attendant in Command Hospital while his father, a retired army jawan, is deployed as a security guard in a government office in Hazratganj.

The criminals scaled the roof and entered their home at 3.45 am on Friday. Afterwards, they went into her room and aimed a gun at Anshu. They forced the victim to give away her ornaments and later shot at her.

According to people privy to the investigation, two dozen cameras installed near the house are being scanned and police have been able to fetch some of the footage. It is seen that the criminals used a bike in the burglary.

On scanning the footage, it was found that one of the robbers had parked the bike around 500 metres away from the house and used a hoodie so that no one could recognize him. He has been seen on a bike in the cameras installed around Shaheed Path.

Police probing from all angles

During police investigation, a person was seen climbing on to the roof at 2.13 am in a nearby CCTV footage. The victim claimed that the miscreant looted all her ornaments.

The police are also collecting call details of all family members and things will be clear once the information is out. Sources said the couple was not on good terms and a divorce case is pending in the court.

Earlier too, on Anshu’s complaint Monu was arrested.

“It is sure that the criminals knew about Monu’s absence,” sources said.

ADCP added that they were probing the case from all angles.