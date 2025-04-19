Woman shot dead by two stalkers in Ambedkar Nagar village

A 21-year-old woman, who was BSc second year student, was shot dead in full public view allegedly by two stalkers in a village of Ambedkar Nagar district on Thursday night, confirmed senior police officials. (Pic for representation)

They said the deceased woman’s brother has named two men of the same village in an FIR of murder lodged in the matter. Four separate teams have been deployed to arrest the culprits, they added.

Tension prevailed in the village after the incident and the police force was deployed to avert any further trouble.

Ambedkar Nagar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Tanda police circle Shubham Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Chandani Maurya alias Deepanjali, a resident of Nakata Bairagipur village under Hanswar police station limits. He said the incident took place when the woman was walking down from her house to a nearby dairy to bring milk at around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The woman’s destination was merely 50 metres from her house when the two suspects intercepted her on the way and opened fire after having a short conversation with her, he added.

“The two suspects, Sandip Yadav and Khushi Ram Maurya, who are allegedly involved in the murder, were identified by a group of eyewitnesses. They however, managed to escape from the spot,” he said and added, “Later, the deceased’s brother Surya Mani Maurya lodged an FIR of murder under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1) against the accused,” the CO said.

The victim’s father told the media that she was the youngest among her three siblings.