 Woman who threw her kids into river arrested along with lover
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
Woman who threw her kids into river arrested along with lover

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 08:32 AM IST

According to SP Auraiya, Charu Nigam, both Priyanka and Ashish have been charged with murder and efforts will be made to expedite their trial in a fast-track court. Priyanka, whose husband died from electrocution about two years ago, had moved to Auraiya to live with her parents. It was there that she started a relationship with Ashish, who ran a salon.

Kanpur The Auraiya police arrested a woman along with her lover on Friday for allegedly throwing three of her children into a river, resulting in their death. The accused, identified as Priyanka and Ashish, were presented before the media, where police attempted to make her look towards the surviving child.But she did not look at him once though the child kept gazing at her with tears in his eyes.

The accused were presented in court on Friday evening. The lawyers attempted to beat up the two but the police rescued them. (Pic for representation)

According to SP Auraiya, Charu Nigam, both Priyanka and Ashish have been charged with murder and efforts will be made to expedite their trial in a fast-track court. Priyanka, whose husband died from electrocution about two years ago, had moved to Auraiya to live with her parents. It was there that she started a relationship with Ashish, who ran a salon.

Nigam said that Ashish had made it clear to Priyanka that he could accept her but not support her financially to raise her four children. In response, both allegedly conspired to kill the children. On Thursday, Ashish reportedly took Priyanka and the children in an auto to a riverbank, where he allegedly threw all four children into the Sengar river.

Tragically, three of the children, aged 6, 5, and 2 years died . The eldest child managed to escape and is now in police custody.

The accused were presented in court in the evening. The lawyers attempted to beat up the two but the police rescued them.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Woman who threw her kids into river arrested along with lover
