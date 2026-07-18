Modi did nothing for Punjab, only made poll-time visits: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing little for Punjab during his 12-year tenure, and only making “electoral visits” and repeating unfulfilled promises. The Congress leader said Punjab required economic revival, agricultural reconstruction and industrial growth, but claimed the Centre had failed to deliver on key promises (ANI File Photo)

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, Warring claimed the visit was driven by the upcoming Punjab assembly elections rather than a genuine commitment to addressing the state’s concerns. He alleged that the Prime Minister had “nothing new to offer”, and accused the Centre of neglecting Punjab’s economic and agricultural needs.

The Congress leader said Punjab required economic revival, agricultural reconstruction and industrial growth, but claimed the Centre had failed to deliver on key promises, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, employment opportunities for youth and a special development package for border districts.

Warring also accused the BJP-led Union government of discriminating against Punjab since 2017 and questioned whether states could receive their “rightful due” only if the BJP was in power. He alleged that such an approach amounted to “political blackmail”.

He further said “attempts to polarise voters” would not succeed in Punjab, asserting that the state expected tangible development rather than political rhetoric. “Punjab has made enough sacrifices for the nation. It deserves concrete action, not another round of promises,” Warring said.