PM virtually opens elevated railway track in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the elevated railway track in Kurukshetra, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹447 crore. The PM also laid the foundation stone for the state’s first Sikh Museum, to be built in Sector 33, Umri village, at a cost of approximately ₹170 crore on five acres of land. (HT File)

The track from Pehowa Road to the Kurukshetra Block section is 5.9 km long. The 4.8 km viaduct, supported by 213 pillars, was built over five railway crossings, providing relief to daily traffic.

The project is executed by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), a joint venture of the Haryana government and the Ministry of Railways.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the state’s first Sikh Museum, to be built in Sector 33, Umri village, at a cost of approximately ₹170 crore on five acres of land.

A district-level program was held at Kurukshetra University in the presence of Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, vice president of Haryana State Child Welfare Council Suman Saini, president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Jagdish Singh Jhinda and others.

For Ambala, PM Modi dedicated the 33.81-km-long Ambala-Kala Amb National Highway, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹1,184 crore.

Transport minister Anil Vij, who chaired the district-level event, said this modern four-lane highway will provide a new direction for connectivity between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

“This highway features 13 entry and exit points, approximately 29 km of service roads, seven vehicular underpasses, modern bridges, and an advanced drainage system, providing safe, easy, and seamless travel for local residents and millions of travelers. This is not just a road, but a powerful path to development that will accelerate the economic progress of Ambala, Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, and all of North India,” he said.