Women account for 45% of Covid jabs given in Lucknow

Women are lagging behind in Covid vaccination in Lucknow and accounting for only 45% of the total Covid jabs given in the state capital, according to data from the health department.

Of the total 44.17 lakh (44,17,771) doses administered till 5pm on Sunday, women got 19.89 lakh or 19,89,368 (45% of the total) Covid jabs while over 24 lakh or 24,26,490 (54.92%) doses were administered to men.

Experts say hesitancy and myths are holding some women back from taking the Covid vaccine doses in Lucknow.

“There are myths related to getting the vaccine for a woman planning to conceive, during pregnancy or a lactating woman, though clarity on these aspects was issued long back. It seems women are still not fully aware. Hence, it is the gynaecologists’ responsibility to tell them about the vaccination,” said Dr Anoop Agrawal, president of Lucknow Nursing Home Owners’ Association.

Doctors said accessibility is not a problem now as a large number of centres are administering the vaccine doses in the state capital.

“On average, over 140 government and over 20 private vaccination centres run daily in the district. Each locality now has a Covid vaccination centre with several of them having more than one vaccination booth,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Many vaccination centres have women special booths while all the vaccinators are women ANMs (Auxiliary nurse midwife),” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of Indian Medical Association, Lucknow. Health officials say attempts are being made to increase the vaccination coverage among women.

“We are soon going to conduct a meeting of religious leaders to give out a message on vaccination, particularly for women, as they can get vaccine dose during pregnancy or even if they are planning to conceive,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

