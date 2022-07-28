Women activists protest against rising inflation

Activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Indian Women’s Federation took out a procession against rising inflation and goods and services tax (GST) on food items from the high court roundabout to collectorate here on Thursday.

Asha Mishra of the Indian Women’s Federation and Madhu Garg of AIDWA led the procession. However, heavy police force did not allow the activists to proceed towards the collectorate. A memorandum addressed to the President of India was also submitted to the Lucknow district magistrate through police. As per the memorandum, millions of people lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. On the other hand, the rising inflation had harmed the lives of poor women in particular, it said.

The activists also demanded ban on the use of biometric machines in distribution of ration. The AIDWA has collected 10,000 signatures by running a campaign against inflation which will be sent to the President of India.