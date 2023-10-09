Women corporators thank PM for Nari Shakti Vandan Act

All the women corporators cutting across the party lines thanked the centre for reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha by passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. In support of the Women’s Reservation Act in the presence of mayor Sushma Kharakwal, all the women corporators signed the resolution congratulating the Prime Minister and extended their support for this historic step.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Kharakwal expressed happiness over the passing of the reservation bill by the Parliament, “After three decades of uncertainty, the Women’s Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Act) was passed by the Lok Sabha. With this bill, women’s participation in Legislative Assemblies and Lok Sabha will increase. The voice of women would be heard more prominently and more opportunities would come for women politicians to raise the women’s issues.”

She said, “Today women from every section of society are benefiting from Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Samarth Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, free sewing machines and safe motherhood schemes.”

