Women's Cricket World Cup 2026: Lucknow hotels and clubs unveil exciting promotions to support team India

Happy with the women’s cricket team performance in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, commercial establishments in Lucknow are geared for events and promotional activities. Fan adda, cricketing activities, curated menu, food promotions and beverages offers are bring served for the cricket lovers.

Indian players celebrate a dismissal during an ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match and (inset) fan adda and food promotion activities in Lucknow (Photo: AFP and HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT City brings various options available for cricket lovers to cheer the defending champion women’s team to bring the back-to-back trophy just like the men’s team.

Cheer zones

As a tribute to woman power, passion for cricket and pride, Ramada Hotel has come up with the Queening the Crease campaign. “Our executive Chef Avinash Kumar formed a team of women chefs who have curated a menu, a Champions Thali inspired by the home states of India’s women cricketers is being offered, there is a complimentary welcome drink for women guests, a Cheer Zone for women and we have created a Champions Wall,” tells general manager Mukunda Chowdhury.

The Lucknow Golf Club and Oudh Gymkhana Club is providing big screen viewing for its members and enjoying women’s cricket with family and friends. “I am a big fan of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. I am rooting for India to lift the World Cup in a row like our men’s team did,” says Prabhu Jalan, a businessman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A world cup platter at Cafe Delhi Heights

Powerplay feast!

{{^usCountry}} Under campaign She Scores, We Serve a specially curated match-day menu designed to bring cricket fans together over great food and beverages. “At our both Cafe Delhi Heights outlets in Lucknow, along with live viewing, we have introduced themed food and beverage combos, including Beer Boundary, Hat-Trick Hunger, Sixer Appeal, Champion Cheer, and Powerplay Feast. The menu has been thoughtfully designed to elevate the live match-viewing experience,” says its culinary director Chef Ashish Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under campaign She Scores, We Serve a specially curated match-day menu designed to bring cricket fans together over great food and beverages. “At our both Cafe Delhi Heights outlets in Lucknow, along with live viewing, we have introduced themed food and beverage combos, including Beer Boundary, Hat-Trick Hunger, Sixer Appeal, Champion Cheer, and Powerplay Feast. The menu has been thoughtfully designed to elevate the live match-viewing experience,” says its culinary director Chef Ashish Singh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hotel Celestial Manor has launched Her Game, Our Cheers promotion with live viewing at their Opal Restaurant.

“At our Coral Bar we have happy hours on weekdays so fans can warm up for the matches. During India matches, we have 1 on 1 mocktails for women guests and 2+1 in selected drinks and beer bucket at a special rate,” tells its owner Maneesh Verma.

Lucknowites cheering for Indian women's team during the UP Warriorz activity

Fan adda

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The UP Warriorz (Women’s Premier League) team is organising Fan Addas for cricket lovers in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Agra to support the women’s cricket team.

At Hazraganj Social, beyond the screening of India’s match, a range of interactive activities including spray painting stations, bat and ball colouring corners, custom T-shirt printing, merchandise giveaways and host-led engagement sessions were held.

“Fans didn’t just come together to watch a match, they came together to celebrate women’s cricket and support Team India,” said Abhijit Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, Capri Sports. The next adda will be held for the India vs Australia clash on June 28.