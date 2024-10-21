Harmanpreet Kaur only Indian; no place for winning captain Devine in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

India might have failed to make it to the semi-finals of the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has managed to make it the T20 World Cup team of the tournament. The announcement was made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, just a day after the tournament came to an end. On Sunday, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 32 runs to win the Women's T20 World Cup for the very first time. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

Harmanpreet Kaur, ended the 2024 T20 World Cup with a remarkable average of 150 after being dismissed just once in four innings. The India star made unbeaten half-centuries against both Sri Lanka and Australia.

The Team will be led by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, and the lineup also includes Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin and Megan Schutt. The 12th player of the lineup has been chosen as New Zealand's spinner Eden Carson.

Champions New Zealand and runners-up South Africa are represented by three players apiece (including the 12th player) while stars from England, India, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Australia are also selected, in the team of the tournament.

Amelia Kerr took 15 wickets – the most by any player at a single ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – and scored 135 runs, top-scoring with 43 in the final to help the White Ferns lift the trophy for the first time.

How India's campaign unfolded at the Women's T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after suffering losses against New Zealand and Australia. The side was only able to defeat Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Heading into their final group game against Australia, India faced a must-win situation, but Harmanpreet Kaur and co faced a defeat against the Australian lineup. It is important to mention that Australia had entered this contest without the services of regular skipper Alyssa Healy.

After India's exit from the tournament, there were reports doing the rounds that BCCI might review the captaincy of the senior women's team, but recently, Harmanpreet Kaur was named as India's captain for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin on October 24 in Ahmedabad.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 – Team of the Tournament

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deandra Dottin, Nigar Sultana (wk), Afy Fletcher, Rosemary Mair, Megan Schutt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, 12th player - Eden Carson.