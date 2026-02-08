Anushka Sharma hails ‘queen’ Smriti Mandhana as her team RCB wins Women’s Premier League 2026

Anushka expressed her excitement over the victory and cheered for Mandhana with a message in the comments section. She wrote, “queen (crown and red heart emoji)” in the comment section.

Earlier this week, Mandhana took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the field, proudly posing with the trophy after the triumphant win. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Ee sala kuda cup namdu.”

On February 5, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to clinch their second Women’s Premier League title. Anushka, whose husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is part of the RCB men’s team and a former captain of the franchise, took to social media to cheer for Mandhana.

Actor Anushka Sharma slipped into full cheerleader mode after Smriti Mandhana ’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru won Women’s Premier League 2026 title by defeating Delhi Capitals. The actor took to social media to celebrate the big win, hailing Smriti Mandhana as a “queen”.

Before this, Anushka even took to Instagram to share a picture of the RCB Women’s team lifting the trophy for the second time to celebrate the historic moment. She wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated” with the image.

The DC vs RCB WPL 2026 final witnessed a commanding batting performance from RCB, led by skipper Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership, effectively taking the game away from Delhi. Smriti smashed 87 runs off just 41 balls, while Georgia contributed a blistering 79 off 54 deliveries. Chasing a target of 203, RCB reached 204/4 in 19.4 overs, with Radha Yadav sealing the victory by hitting back-to-back fours.

About Anushka's recent work When it comes to showbiz, Anushka has been away from the big screen for quite some time. Her last full-length release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif but failed to make the expected impact at the box office. Since then, she only made a brief appearance in her home production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on the release of her much-awaited film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which wrapped up shooting back in 2022.

Anushka is married to Virat Kohli. The couple share two kids together: daughter, Vamika, who was born in 2021 and son, Akaay, who was born in 2024.