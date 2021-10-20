Work on 11 new airports progressing in UP: Yogi

KUSHINAGAR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said work on 11 new airports, including an international aerodrome in Ayodhya and another in Jewar, was progressing in Uttar Pradesh.

“Air connectivity in the state is being strengthened, which would provide an impetus for development. The inauguration of the Kushinagar international airport and launch of 12 development schemes here will also benefit five crore people in the east UP region that had remained neglected post independence,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said only two airports were functional in UP from 1947 to 2014 – one in Lucknow and another in Varanasi while the state’s connectivity was confined to around 16 cities. “But now, the Kushinagar airport has become operational as the ninth airport of the state whereas airports in UP have direct air connectivity with 75 major cities,” said Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the international airport.

“Majority of the Buddhist spots are located in Uttar Pradesh. The PM has realised the vision of the Buddhist circuit with the development of road network and air connectivity. And the international airport has given flight to the dreams of the people settled in the region,” he said.

“Gautam Buddh attained ‘mahaparinirvana’ in Kushinagar and this place is revered by Buddhists across the world. People will be indebted to Gautam Buddh for the messages of harmony and peace. Addressing the UN recently, the PM had stated that some countries have given humanity war while India has given Gautam Buddha,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Focusing on the UDAN scheme, Yogi said the PM’s intention behind the project was to ensure that even those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ (slippers) could also travel by air and this had been made possible through improved air connectivity.

Yogi reiterated that the state government was developing the health sector to provide better facilities to people. “UP is establishing 30 medical colleges and each district in the state will have a medical college. The Prime Minister will soon inaugurate Gorakhpur AIIMS and other medical colleges,” he said.

The UP government was also working for the welfare of the Musahar community in Kushinagar district, he added.