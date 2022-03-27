Work towards eradicating social evils: Bhagwat to RSS volunteers

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday exhorted the Sangh’s volunteers to work with dedication towards ending social evils like inequality and discrimination. Addressing the Sangh volunteers and office bearers at an RSS “Shakha” located near Vishwa Samvad Kendra here on the last day of his four-day visit to Varanasi (Kashi), Bhagwat also spoke on topics like social harmony, environmental conservation and importance of cleanliness.

“It is our fundamental responsibility to ensure environmental balance. RSS volunteers should spread awareness about environmental conservation and encourage people for plantation,” RSS chief said. “Cleanliness is also very important everywhere—urban and rural areas—for a healthy life and Sangh volunteers should continuously encourage people to keep their surroundings clean,” Bhagwat added.

“We have to create an environment of social harmony by freeing the society from all its vices,” he said and added that removing discrimination from the society was the quality of the RSS volunteers. “Social disorders like inequality and untouchability should be eradicated as soon as possible,” Bhagwat said.

He further said social disorders affect the fabric of the society. Earlier on Sunday morning, Bhagwat participated in “Madhav Shakha” near Vishwa Samvad Kendra in Lanka area of Kashi. “Shakha brings ‘Samskara’ in life. It teaches responsibility to RSS volunteers towards the society and we get the lessons of behaviour in the society through sports activities organised at the branch,” said Bhagwat.

