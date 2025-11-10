Workforce of 3,000 engaged for Nov 25 ceremony at Ram Temple

Over 3,000 artisans, engineers, and workers were working round the clock to make arrangements for the mega flag hoisting ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on November 25, officials said. Its marble floor was being polished, the pillars artistically cleaned, and the sanctum sanctorum decorated, they added. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag. The courtyard is being adorned with marble stones, and debris is being removed. Around 20 quintals of flowers have been procured to decorate the complex.

The ‘PM House’, a temporary yet modern guest house, is being constructed within the temple complex for the Prime Minister’s visit. It will feature a special bulletproof zone, video conferencing facilities, and a smart monitoring system, with SPG and NSG teams stationed nearby.

District magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Phunde, SSP Gaurav Grover, SP (Security) Balramachari Dubey, and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai were regularly inspecting the temple complex, the officials added.

Guests from Janakpur in Nepal will also attend the ceremony. Those who have contributed significant funds for the construction of the Ram Mandir will also be invited.

Until now, the flag-hoisting ceremony was limited to eastern Uttar Pradesh, but now plans are afoot to expand it.

People who have donated funds will also be invited. Many of these individuals are from other states, although their numbers will be limited.

There are also plans to invite guests from Janakpur in Nepal. Confirming this, VHP’s senior leader Rajendra Singh stated that a representative from Janakpur will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony.

All guests attending the flag hoisting ceremony will also pay obeisance to Ram Lalla and will visit Ram Darbar on the temple’s first floor.

To avoid crowd pressure, they will be sent for darshan in batches. More than 20 guest blocks are being constructed for seating. Each block will be able to accommodate 400 to 500 guests.