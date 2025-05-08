Menu Explore
World Bank president in Lucknow on May 9

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 08, 2025 10:40 PM IST

Ajay Banga will take part in a series of meetings and will also call on chief minister Yogi Adityanath

World Bank president Ajay Banga will be on a day’s visit to the state capital on Friday, said a U.P. government spokesperson.

World Bank president Ajay Banga. (HT file)
World Bank president Ajay Banga. (HT file)

Besides participating in a series of meetings and programmes, including a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in the presence of chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh at a hotel here, he will also meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s residence at Kalidas Marg for a discussion and dinner.

He will visit the Take-Home Ration (THR) plant in Chinhat block where he will review the plant’s operations and learn about initiatives aimed at improving nutrition.

Banga will thereafter proceed to Rajouli in Barabanki, where he will tour a beekeeping centre and interact with women self-help groups. He will conclude his visit with a reserved programme at a hotel in Lucknow before going to Delhi.

The official spokesman said the WB president would witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh, now widely recognised as the ‘growth engine of the nation’.

His visit reflects the increasing global interest in Uttar Pradesh’s rapid development under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as the state moves steadily toward its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy, the official spokesman said.

