World Earth Day: Commitment to save Earth echoes across UP govt schools

On the occasion of World Earth Day (April 22), students and teachers in government schools across Uttar Pradesh brought alive a deep sense of responsibility toward nature. Students at a UP govt school relay their message of protecting Mother Earth (HT Photo)

At Composite School Daulatpur in Malihabad, Lucknow, students used painting and craft activities to spread awareness about saving the Earth. In Azamgarh, students of Composite School Devara Turkchara and Upper Primary School Sisredi created posters and drawings promoting the message of protecting the planet.

Similarly, at Primary School Manduadih in Varanasi, students used craft and drawings to explain the significance of Earth Day, enhancing awareness and understanding. In Ayodhya, students of Upper Primary School Bawa, Amaniganj transformed unused land into a ‘Waste to Wonder Park,’ setting a unique example. At Primary School Vithalpur Masaudha, children shared the message of nurturing “their share of the Earth.”

Similar reports have come in from schools in Saharanpur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Meerut, Sitapur and Siddharthnagar, among others.

On the occasion of World Earth Day, UP Basic Education Department has appealed to all citizens to come forward for the conservation and balance of nature and to help build a clean, green and secure future for the generations to come.