World Post Day-2022: Week-long events on ‘Post for Planet’ theme begin in U.P. capital

The World Post Day is celebrated every year on October 9 across the globe to create awareness on the role of the postal sector in daily life. This year’s theme for the day is “Post for Planet”.

The department of posts with a series of week-long events, which started from Sunday, will make the public aware of the department’s services and products through various activities and programmes. The department will also give the message that the postal sector has the potential to mobilise its resources to tackle climate crisis.

A written test for “scholarship for promotion of aptitude & research in stamp as a hobby” was conducted by the GPO, Lucknow, where 70 students of class 6 to 9 from various schools participated on Sunday.

“The anniversary of the founding of the Universal Postal Union in Bern, Switzerland, in 1874, is celebrated every year as the World Post Day. The theme for this year is ‘Post for Planet’ through which the global postal community communicates to the entire world,” said Vivek Kumar Daksh, postmaster general of Lucknow headquarters postal circle, while extending his wishes to the people.

“With more than 1.5 lakh post offices, India Post is the largest postal network in the world. The purpose of World Post Day is to underline the role of the postal sector in the daily life and industrial activities of the people and to show the contribution of the postal sector to the social and economic development of the country,” he added. K.S Bajpai, chief postmaster, GPO, Lucknow and Yuvraj Singh, deputy chief postmaster among others were present at the event.

In Varanasi, an awareness rally was organised to mark the day. Speaking on the occasion, postmaster general, Varanasi region, KK Yadav said, “There have been many changes in postal services with the passage of time. Now, department of posts is no longer limited to just letters and parcels but is also playing a vital role in financial inclusion and ‘Digital India’ drive with the availability of various services under one roof.” He also felicitated the winners of the four-day regional level postal friendship cricket tournament in Varanasi Cantonment.

