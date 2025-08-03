World realised India’s capability through Operation Sindoor: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi comes at a time when both India and the world have witnessed the country’s strength and capabilities through the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering in Varanasi on Saturday. (AFP PHOTO)

Referring to the military operation in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Adityanath said, “This New India has the courage to crush the perpetrators of terror into the ground and eliminate enemies by entering their territory.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the inauguration/foundation stone laying ceremony organised at Banauli gram sabha in Sewapuri, Varanasi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Kashi today follows the triumph of Operation Sindoor. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I welcome and congratulate the prime minister.”

Highlighting Modi’s global stature, the chief minister said, “PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world. In the past 11 years, more than 50 countries have honoured him with their highest civilian awards.”

“The world respects his vision for public welfare and global good. Last month, countries like Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Namibia, and Brazil bestowed their top civilian honours on prime minister Modi, making all 140 crore Indians proud.”

Adityanath also underlined the pride that Varanasi, or Kashi, takes on being represented by Modi as its Member of Parliament.

“It is a matter of immense pride that Prime Minister Modi represents ‘Avinashi Kashi’ (the indestructible city of Kashi) in Parliament. Over the last 11 years, Kashi has emerged as a unique confluence of the ancient and the new -- a blend of spirituality and modernity that continues to draw global attention,” he said.

He also said that Modi’s presence in his home constituency for the 51st time is unprecedented for any prime minister.

In Varanasi, he said, projects worth over ₹16,000 crore are currently in various stages of progress.

“So far, the prime minister has inaugurated projects worth ₹34,000 crore out of the ₹51,000 crore sanctioned for Varanasi in recent years,” he said.

Adityanath added that during his visit on Saturday, Modi launched development projects worth another ₹2,200 crore for the people of Kashi.

These include initiatives in connectivity, water supply, education, healthcare, sports, cultural rejuvenation, and all-round regional development, the chief minister said while addressing the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony held here in the presence of Modi.

The chief minister also said that Divyangjans are playing a major role in building a strong and capable India, noting that the thoughtful term ‘Divyang’ introduced by Modi has brought new hope and encouragement into their lives, giving them opportunities to grow in every field.

Adityanath said that 11 years ago, many farmers were abandoning agriculture, while some were even driven to suicide amid deep disillusionment.

“But in the last 11 years, initiatives such as Soil Health Card, PM Crop Insurance, PM Irrigation Scheme, and enhanced seed-to-market support have built a robust ecosystem.”

“Today, millions of farmers in Uttar Pradesh are actively contributing to the vision of a self-reliant, developed India,” he said.

To mark this milestone, the prime minister chose Kashi to extend the benefits of these schemes to nearly 10 crore farmers nationwide, he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, 2.3 crore farmers are receiving the 20th installment of PM-KISAN, including over 2.21 lakh families in Kashi alone, he said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, UP ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna, Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ were present on the occasion.