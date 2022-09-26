World River Day: CIFRI scientists stress need to protect water bodies

World River Day was observed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Prayagraj on the banks of Yamuna on Sunday.

The event was held at Karela Bagh Ghat in Prayagraj and Sonia Vihar Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi. The scientists of the institute expressed their views on the importance of the river and the effort to save it. A pledge to not allow the rivers to disappear was also administered to all present.

This year’s theme was “the importance of rivers for biodiversity”. Dharam Nath Jha, the centre head of the institute, informed the people present that rivers are a gift of the nature in which biodiversity is nurtured and conserved.

“So, there should be a continuous effort to maintain it and for this the use of pesticides and plastics in catchment areas of rivers should be reduced. Do not allow waste, both organic and inorganic, to flow into rivers and reduce unnecessary water consumption for agricultural, industrial and domestic uses. There is also a need to stop erosion of rivers through afforestation and other steps,” he said.

Scientists of the Institute Absar Alam and DR Thakur interacted with people and informed them about the importance of diversity of fish and the measures to be taken to save them. Rajesh Sharma, representative of Namami Gange Mission, administered the pledge to keep the rivers clean.

On this occasion, large number of people, including fishermen, businessmen and students residing on the banks of the river also expressed their views. All people present promised to keep the rivers clean and save them from extinction.