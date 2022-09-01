World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”
Stating that the entire world recognised the potential of Yoga and Ayurveda during the world’s most dreadful Covid-19 pandemic, Yogi said under PM Modi’s leadership, Indians adopted Yoga and shifted to natural treatments like Ayurveda and today have changed their lifestyle which has made the country healthier.
“Covid fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”, he said according to a statement issued by his office in Lucknow. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Kshemavana’, a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
“Despite the US population being one-fourth of ours, the fatalities there (due to Covid-19) were double the number of deaths reported in our country. It proves that the traditions of our country which we recognise as ‘AYUSH’ strengthen the lifespan and immunity of people,” he said.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the head of the institution ‘Dharmadhikari’ Veerendra Heggade, head of the Adi Chunchanagiri Math of Nath sect, to which Yogi Adityanath too belongs, and Nirmalananda Natha Swamiji were among those present on the occasion.
“The world accepted the power of Yoga and ‘AYUSH’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. People may be running after the modern medicines, which may have its own importance, but if the immunity of the body has to be enhanced, we have to move towards our own medical system, where Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha have their distinct role,” he said. Yogi praised PM Narendra Modi for popularising Yoga by getting it recognised at the international level and organising the World Yoga Day on June 21.
Lauding Karnataka’s consistent contribution to India’s growth journey, the Uttar Pradesh CM described Karnataka as “Sankat Ka Saathi” (trouble-shooter)’, saying, “Just as Lord Hanuman came to Lord Rama’s rescue here in Karnataka, the state has always played a pivotal role in India’s development journey” and added: “The strong bridge across the sea that was built with the help of Lord Hanuman also became the strong foundation for Ramarajya”.
“Karnataka paved the way for ‘Ramrajya’ in the entire country and has continued to strengthen India’s growth journey, adding, “the state emerged as a hub of IT and biotechnology and now is promoting traditional medicine systems like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy through centres like ‘Kshemavana’.”
Congratulating “Dharmadhikari” Dr Virendra Hegde, the head of the institution, UP CM Yogi said, “I was overwhelmed on receiving the invitation for this occasion and the way Hegdeji carried forward the tradition of traditional medicine of India through Yoga and Naturopathy by establishing centres is extremely inspiring and praiseworthy.”
Yogi also called upon all social, religious, spiritual, and other related organisations to contribute to PM Modi’s goal of making India a $5 trillion economy and urged the people to promote India’s ancient and traditional systems of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy passed on by great Indian sages.
“PM Modi’s dedication today has made Yoga gain global recognition and as a result on the International Yoga Day, over 175 countries of the world felt the spiritual power of India by joining India’s tradition of Yoga,” said the UP CM.
He went on to say that the upcoming AYUSH university in U.P will promote Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and other traditional Indian medicine systems. “The university will not only promote Indian medicine systems but also aid in making the students associated with Naturopathy become ‘self-reliant’ and will generate numerous opportunities,” said Yogi.
Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19. Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them. As per police, Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest
Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported. According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot.
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
