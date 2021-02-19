WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring
- A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
Former Baseball player and now a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Rinku Singh took a dip in Sangam at the Magh Mela-2021 in Prayagraj and offered prayers on Thursday. He also visited the Bade Hanuman temple on the banks of Sangam and paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman, the God of power and strength, who has been worshipped by wrestlers across India for ages.
“It was truly a spiritual experience. I feel fully reinvigorated and would now enter the wrestling ring in the US with new energy and spirit,” said Rinku Singh.
He later also took part in a havan in the temple complex and became a member of Ganga Sena, an NGO headed by Chote Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple Anand Giri. The sena is dedicated to ‘saving’ the holy Ganges.
A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring. Son of a humble truck driver who grew up in the rural belt of Hindi heartland and won a reality TV show contest “Million Dollar Arm” in 2008; played Baseball at the highest level in US and Australia before turning to professional wrestling when forced to give up baseball due to elbow injuries.
A quality javelin thrower and a cricketer as a kid, Rinku in 2008, then just 19 years old, had earned US $100,000 for his ability to throw a baseball fast and eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a top US baseball team, for $8,000.
On July 4, 2009, a towering 6 feet 4 inches tall Singh became the first Indian citizen to appear in a professional baseball game in the US. He also played professional Baseball in Dominican Republic and Australia.
Also Read: Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
However, the dream to make it big as a professional baseball player flamed out in 2016 as a result of recurring elbow injuries. Rinku’s path then took a sharp turn into the world of professional wrestling after he signed up with WWE in January 2018 where he now aims to make it big.
“I realise that I can better connect with Indian youth through WWE wrestling than I could through baseball which is mainly a US sport. So I am looking forward to reaching as many Indian youngsters as I can through my wrestling in the rings and motivate them to also go out and chase their dreams,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring
- A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly
- The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot
- The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs
- The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor's address
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP scales up Suheldev's anniversary celebrations ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn’t get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security increased outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why use FAStag for cars which ply in city limit, asks RLD
- FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender-only toilet opened in Varanasi, it is UP’s first
- The toilet was thrown open for use after the inauguration. It cost around ₹5 lakh and was completed around a month ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways in UP to have solar lights, speed cams for average speed prosecution
- UP chief secretary took stock of the measures to curb road accidents while presiding over a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Fund.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox