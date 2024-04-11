Yadav voters are upset with SP’s stance on Ram temple: Jaiveer Singh

How do you assess your chances of winning in Mainpuri, where BJP has never won before? Jaiveer Singh (HT File)

A: There’s always a first time. I’m confident of my win because, unlike the Yadav family, who only show up during elections, I’m a local and a familiar face. Besides, I am armed with development work and schemes of the centre, which will be translated into votes.

What’s your strategy for winning the seat?

A: Before discussing strategy, let me share my background. I’ve already broken the stronghold of the Yadav family in Mainpuri. Previously, every block Pramukh and MLA came from the Yadav clan, but I became a block Pramukh. Then, my wife won the Mainpuri Sadar assembly seat. I’ve never lost an election here since. My strategy is simple: reach out to every voter regardless of community or caste, banking on the development work done by the Yogi government and Modi government at the Centre.

The Samajwadi Party claims that being a local minister, you might face defeat against Dimple Yadav, especially considering the defeat of central minister SP Singh Baghel in the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri. What’s your response?

A: They can underestimate me at their own risk. SP leaders like Prem Das Katheria have already joined BJP, with more to follow. In terms of assembly seats, the dynamics favour BJP this time. The support is growing, and I’m confident of victory.

With the Yadav family campaigning for Dimple Yadav, who will campaign for you?

A: I have the full backing of the party high command and the chief minister. PM Modi and CM Yogi might also join the campaign. Despite intimidation tactics from rival parties, voters are inclined towards someone standing against such forces. Moreover, the development projects initiated by me serve as examples of what they will receive after electing me as MP. Today, schemes worth crores are underway in Mainpuri. The museum and auditorium are almost complete. Just ask the Samajwadi party leaders what they have done for Mainpuri till now? They have merely exploited caste and communal sentiments.

Is Ayodhya an influencing factor in this election?

A: The Ram temple is a matter of pride for every Indian. Also, development works in various places like Varanasi, Vrindavan, Mathura, Naimishyaran, and Bateshwar also garner support in favour of the BJP. Even Yadav voters are upset with the SP’s stance on the Ram Temple issue, which could sway votes towards me.

Will central and state schemes play a role in these elections?

A: Absolutely. Beneficiaries of schemes like free ration, housing, power, gas connections, and Kisan Samman Nidhi are likely to support BJP. That’s why I’m confident of securing a historic victory in Mainpuri.