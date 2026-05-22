Yamuna Expressway to link with key e-way network across UP

The Yamuna Expressway, along with its connectivity to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, is set to be linked with major corridors, including the Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Ganga Expressway, making the region a major connectivity hub in the state. The move is aimed at making the region a major connectivity hub in the state. (File)

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Thursday reviewed the development works, ongoing schemes and industrial expansion plans of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) during a meeting held at the PICUP Bhawan auditorium.

During the review meeting, officials informed the minister that efforts were underway to strengthen rail and rapid rail connectivity to reduce travel time between Delhi and Noida International Airport.

Officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Delhi to Jewar Airport had been approved by the state government and forwarded to the Union ministry of urban affairs.

The minister was further informed that the ministry of railways was preparing a DPR to connect YEIDA’s industrial sectors and Jewar Airport with the Chola-Sandhi rail line.

Officials also said the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor includes plans for a station at the Jewar Airport terminal, which would reduce travel time between Delhi and the airport to around 21 minutes.

Additional chief secretary (industrial development) Alok Kumar, Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand, YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh and YEIDA ACEO Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, among others, were present at the meeting.