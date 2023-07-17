U.P.: Rising Yamuna floods Mathura, Vrindavan

The water level in the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district continued to be above the danger mark for the third day in a row on Monday. Due to this, devotees reaching the twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan had a tough time as the flood water inundated religious sites. These sites include Mathura’s most prominent Vishram Ghat where water has entered the temples and submerged stairs.

The famous Vishram Ghat submerged in flood water in Mathura on July 17. (HT photo)

So much so that daily “aarti” is being performed at a makeshift site. The Yamuna water level in Mathura that touched 166.08 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 166 metres, on July 15, rose to 167.28 metres on Monday (July 17).

Mathura is facing flood because of water released in the Yamuna from Okhla Barrage in Delhi. Road leading to Bengali Ghat from Vishram Ghat was waterlogged on Monday.

“We are making announcements in low lying area asking people to avoid going near the river flowing at a high speed. Two companies of NDRF are in action and till Sunday, 400 people from flood affected villages had been shifted to shelter homes through eight boats deployed for the exercise,” said Mathura district magistrate Pulkit Khare.

Devotees are not able to lodge ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) at Vrindavan with 12-kilometre-long track having waterlogging between Varah ghat and Chamunda Devi temple in Vrindavan. Local police are found moving on boat on the parikrama route in Vrindavan these days.

“Parikrama (circumambulation) has been stopped in Vrindavan because of Yamuna water reaching the track of parikrama route. Although the Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Mathura, it is hoped that things might settle soon,” said ADM (finance and revenue), Mathura, Yoganand Pandey.

The situation is similar at 15-km parikrama route in Mathura. However, 21-km long parikrama route at Goverdhan in rural Mathura is hassle free because this pilgrimage site is away from Yamuna river.

“The rise in Yamuna reminds me of 2010 when the water level had touched a similar level. However, the situation is far better than what we saw in 1978 when the Yamuna water had entered residential areas in Mathura and life had come to a grinding halt,” said social activist Gopeshwar Chaturvedi.

“Power supply has been disconnected in low lying areas alongside the Yamuna and those living there have shifted to safer places,” said Dr Laxmi Gautam, convenor, Vrindavan-based NGO Kanak Dhara Foundation.

