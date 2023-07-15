Yamuna crosses danger mark in U.P.’s Mathura, NDRF called

The water level in the Yamuna in Mathura touched 166.08 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 166 metres, on Saturday afternoon. Water also entered the low-lying areas in rural belt of that district. In view of it, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in to handle the situation.

Barricades being placed at Dusshera ghat near the Taj Mahal in Agra. (HH photo)

Confirming it, ADM, finance and revenue, Mathura, Yoganand Pandey, said, “Although the water has not affected the population, those residing in these low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places.” “We are prepared to meet the situation and all precautionary measures have been taken,” he added.

Power supply was disrupted in certain areas of Vrindavan because of it. Mathura district magistrate Pulkit Khare visited areas along the Yamuna and assessed the situation. Barricades were placed and tin shades were laid to close access of general public to Yamuna ghats in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Earlier on Thursday, in water level in the Yamuna had crossed the alert level. Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna was nearing the low flood level in Agra. Precautionary measures are being taken to meet the flood like situation in days ahead. Water entered the Tajganj crematorium on Saturday afternoon as water level rose to 494.40 feet but remained short from low flood level at 495 feet.

The water level touched 494.40 feet mark at 2 pm on Saturday at water works in Agra. There was a constant rise after 97,362 cusec water was released from Gokul Barrage in Mathura and 2,92,911 cusec water from Okhla Barrage in Delhi on Saturday.

The high flood level in Agra is 508 feet. Barricades were placed at Dusshera ghat near the Taj Mahal and at Hathi ghat in Agra city to avoid entry of people trying to reach these sites to view the flooded Yamuna. Public announcements have been made in low lying areas of Agra district asking locals to remain prepared in case water enters these areas.