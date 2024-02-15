YEIDA surpasses target of attracting investment

Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will see launch of 280 projects worth more than ₹45,148 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony scheduled at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow from February 19 to 21. The authority has realised 21 projects for which it had signed MoUs with various domestic and foreign companies. (Pic for representation)

According to a press release, YEIDA has surpassed the target of bringing projects worth ₹43,750 crore to the ground in the region. The increase stands at 103 percent. The projects being brought to the ground include mobile phone assembling units, toy producing companies, data centres and wellness centres.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The authority has realised 21 projects for which it had signed MoUs with various domestic and foreign companies. Additionally, 259 projects, falling under the non-MoU category, are poised for implementation across diverse locations within the YEIDA region. Among the standout ventures slated for the YEIDA region, VALS Developers Private Limited is set to introduce a cutting-edge integrated IT, ITES and data centre in Sector 28, with an investment of ₹11,000 crore. This ultra mega project spanning 30 acres is poised to generate employment for 300 individuals, amplifying economic prospects in the area.

Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. is poised to launch its state-of-the-art mobile assembling unit in Sector 24, with an investment totalling ₹6,990 crore. Spanning 170 acres, this ultra mega initiative is projected to create a workforce of 38,000, heralding a significant boost in employment opportunities.

Fun Zoo Toys is set to establish a toy manufacturing unit in Sector 33, investing over ₹1,000 crore in 13 acre area, with employment potential for 20,000 individuals, under the super mega category.

Newgen Software Technologies Private Limited will embark on a significant expansion, with a ₹1,000 crore investment earmarked for its software product development in Sector 24. In the domain of USB data cables, Yingtong Electronics Technology India is set to invest ₹120 crore in a project spread across 10 acres in Sector 24.

Q Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. is setting up a diagnostic medical device manufacturing plant, IVD reagents, plasticwares consumables and gamma radiation processing facility in Sector 28, with a substantial ₹500 crore investment. Yashica Infotronics is set to launch an ultrasound machine and ventilator manufacturing unit in Sector 28, with an investment totalling ₹205 crore, while PeroSphere India is poised to establish a coagulometer reader and cuvettes manufacturing unit with a ₹570 crore investment. Vyakti Vikas Kendra India is slated to inaugurate a wellness centre in Sector 20, with a ₹100 crore investment, while Krish Biomedicals will introduce a biosafety cabinet with ₹5 crore investment.

SATS Food Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will establish a mega food production plant with a ₹600 crore investment in Sector 32, while Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. is set to launch a food processing unit with a ₹450 crore investment. Yamuna International Airport Private Limited is primed for substantial investments, earmarking ₹200 crore for hotel construction at the Noida International Airport, ₹600 crore for a cargo and logistics hub, and ₹50 crore for CISF accommodation facilities. Dharampal Satyapal Ltd. is set to establish a milk products manufacturing unit in Sector 23, with an investment of ₹400 crore.