: Kaushambi police was likely to challenge the Prayagraj chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM’s) court’s orders to lodge an FIR against 12 policemen who allegedly carried out the fake encounter killing of a robbery accused in September last year, officials said. Yet to get CJM’s orders on FIR against 12 cops: Kaushambi police

The 20-year-old accused, Vijay Soni, died from bullet wounds in a hospital a week later.

Kaushambi police officials said that they were yet to receive a copy of the orders

Soon after the CJM court issued orders, police officials in Kaushambi summoned documents related to the case and sought information from the concerned cops and the complainant of the loot case.

Superintendent of police (SP) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said, “The CJM court has issued orders to register an FIR in the case. The case will be lodged against the 12 cops once receiving the copy of the order of CJM court and fair investigations will be carried out. The allegations made against the police team are wrong and it will be proved in court.”

The case

Jeweller Anup Kumar Soni, a resident of Samaspur area, was looted of ₹11,000 in cash, 300 grams of silver, 10 grams of gold and mobile phone by three-motorcyle borne assailants. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the jeweller.

On September 8, SOG in-charge Siddarth Singh received a tip off about the looters distributing the looted cash and valuables at Gungwa Bagh. The SOG team and Charwa police under SHO Vinod Kumar Singh surrounded the orchard and asked the looters to surrender. However, they opened fire on police teams. Policemen also fired shots in retaliation resulting in bullet injuries to one of the looter Vijay Kumar Soni in his right arm and other looter Ashish Nishad was hit in the leg, police said.

During the search operation two of their aides identified as Rahul Pasi and Suraj Pasi were also nabbed from the orchard. Police showed recovery of looted ornaments, cash ₹2410, 13 mobile phones, a .32 bore pistol, a single shot firearm and some ammunition.

One of the men who received a bullet wound in his arm, Vijay Soni died at SRN hospital in Prayagraj on September 12 last year. Vijay’s family created a ruckus at the hospital alleging that the police killed him in a fake encounter. Police officials said Vijay had six cases of loot, theft, fraud and POCSO registered against him at Koraon police station of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi districts. The cases were registered between the year 2021 to 2023.

Vijay’s family also claimed to have lodged a complaint on the CM’s portal on September 11. They said that police picked up Vijay from their home in Koraon on September 10, two days before he was shot at. In her complaint, Vijay’s mother Anju Devi said that some cops took away her son from outside her home. “I suspect that he was framed in a fake case,” she alleged in the complaint.

The complaint was also uploaded in Jansunwai portal.

“My son was killed in a fake encounter. He was picked up from our home and was kept at the police station. He was taken to the forest area and was shot at by policemen. They raised an alarm that he was firing shots at them to stage a scene of a real encounter and shot its video. I hope to get justice after the orders of the CJM court to lodge an FIR against the policemen involved in the abduction and murder of my son” said Vijay’s father Narayan Prasad Soni.

On the court’s orders, An FIR is to be lodged against SHO Vinod Kumar Singh, SOG in-charge Siddarth Singh, sub inspector Sunil Kumar Yadav, SI Ayodhya Kumar, SI Ravi Shankar Yadav and constables Anil Yadav, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ramji Patel, Ashish Tiwari, Shivam Gautam, Radhey Shyam and Ravi Shankar.