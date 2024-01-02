Yoga, recreation and more: U.P. breaks ground with pioneering senior citizen park in Prayagraj

A first-of-its-kind park for senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh dubbed ‘Arboriculture and Park for Senior Citizens and Yoga Park’ has been set up within the existing Barsana Park in Jhalwa area of Sangam city. A view of the newly constructed park for senior citizens in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The focus of the park set up under the Prayagraj Smart City initiative at a cost of ₹2.47 crore is to provide facilities for senior citizens where they can get involved in activities like recreation, reading, health, meditation, group interactions and information communication, say officials of Prayagraj Smart City Ltd.

“A playing space has also been set up in these parks, they add. The construction has been completed and various facilities have been provided in it for senior citizens. Apart from yoga trainers, necessary facilities have been provided to conduct various yoga and exercise activities,” said mission manager (technical), Prayagraj Smart City Ltd, SK Sinha.

“The facility has been constructed on 8,125 sq m area within Barsana Park of Kalindipuram. Badminton and volleyball courts, an open gym, a pavilion, an amphitheatre and an open chess board have been built inside it,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a first such initiative in Uttar Pradesh, a well-embellished ‘senior care centre’ is also being set up in Prayagraj under the Prayagraj Smart City initiative. It is expected to be ready within the next few months.

Depending upon the success of this centre, more would also come up in Prayagraj and other such cities in the state to act as a place where the elderly can rejuvenate and have their own space, say officials aware of the development.

These centres will be named “Ullas”—a joyful place for senior citizens where they would be able to interact with people of their own age groups, forms bonds and indulge in recreational and group activities like indoor sports, yoga besides reading books in the library and watching TV, the officials say.

Chandra Mohan Garg, the chief executive officer of Prayagraj Smart City Limited, said it is being constructed in Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj as a pilot project at a cost of ₹1.75 crore.

The ‘project brief’ of the request for proposal (RFP), a copy of which is with HT, points out that urbanisation has been one of the causes for changing family structures and demography of our society.

Whether living in the same city or moving to larger cities to fulfil their career aspirations, the working generation is busy meeting the requirements of jobs, travel, economic needs, and family duties, running from pillar to post.

In such situations, elderly/senior citizens stay unaccompanied at home with limited means to connect with people and necessary resources, it notes. Further, it is often difficult for them to depend on technological solutions which leave them even more isolated in urban areas.

For instance, even in the case of the smallest of medical emergencies, the elderly must wait for support. These circumstances lead to a sense of isolation, despondency and insecurity among the elderly, the RFP explains.

These new facilities aim to address these very issues of senior citizens and provide them with a safe and comfortable space to meet and interact with people of their own age group, officials said.