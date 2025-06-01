Yoga sessions to be held at over 4,000 locations in U.P. on Int’l Yoga Day

Yoga sessions will be conducted at 4,000 locations across the state on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day, said the state government in a press statement on Sunday. (Pic for representation only)

In the run up to the day, Yoga Week will commence from June 15 during which various programmes will be conducted at the district, tehsil, block, and village panchayat levels. These include mass yoga sessions, seminars, workshops, symposiums, speech competitions, rangoli contests, essay writing, and slogan competitions to raise awareness and encourage public participation.

As part of the nationwide celebration, mass yoga demonstrations will take place at 1,00,000 locations across the country, with 4,075 in Uttar Pradesh following the Common Yoga Protocol on June 21, said the press statement.

Principal secretary AYUSH, Ranjan Kumar, said 5,000 trained yoga instructors have been prepared to promote yoga across the state. These trainers will lead yoga sessions in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Principals and managers of AYUSH colleges have formed various committees to ensure the successful organisation of Yoga Week. Through these committees, yoga-related programmes will also be held in medical, vocational, and other educational institutions.

On the occasion, a large-scale yoga demonstration will be held simultaneously across the entire state. To commemorate the completion of 10 years of International Yoga Day, a special “Yoga Sangam” programme will also be organised, covering every district of the country.

At least 1,000 yoga parks will be established across India through local bodies. Three parks have been identified in districts with divisional headquarters, and two each in other districts. These parks will be developed with the help of the Urban Development Department. Local municipalities and panchayats will also support the initiative so that more people can benefit from practicing yoga.

A new initiative is being started by connecting yoga with environmental protection.

Along with yoga practice at natural locations, tree plantation and cleanliness drives will be carried out. Under this plan, yoga sessions and plantation programmes will be held near “Amrit Sarovars” (rejuvenated water bodies). Yoga sessions and cleanliness drives will also be organised at major rivers, lakes, and parks across the state.

On the final day of Yoga Week on June 21, a prize distribution and certificate ceremony will be organised.