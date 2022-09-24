Yogi Adityanath 2.0 avatar: Composed and politically sharper

In November 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership had dropped enough hints that Yogi Adityanath would be the chief minister again if the party were to defy a spirited Samajwadi Party (SP) and history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was a couple of months before the BJP entered into a high-stakes election with Yogi Adityanath as the party’s face in Uttar Pradesh, despite the knowledge that no sitting chief minister had won a consecutive term in 35 years in the state.

Political experts admit that the confidence that the BJP leadership reposed in him then has now led to a more composed and politically sharper Yogi Adityanath, who completes six months of his second term on Sunday.

This was on display in July, when a dalit minister with an RSS background put in his resignation, citing anomalies and claiming discrimination by the bureaucracy due to his caste. Yogi settled the controversy in 24 hours after the minister Dinesh Khatik met him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Political experts noted that the quick firefighting act was important as caste discrimination was a political hot potato that needed smart handling.

Experts also cite the two assembly sessions in his second government as proof of his evolution.

“In May 2022, he displayed great statesmanship in the assembly by rising to the defence of his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, an important point given the buzz about the strained relationship between the two in the first government after Maurya and leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav had entered into some hot talk,” said Athar Siddiqui of the Centre for Objective Research and Development.

Days after, inside the assembly again, Yogi showered lavish praise on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav; a move that political experts noted was aimed at highlighting the differences among the Samajwadi Party first family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddiqui also recalled how, in the recent, brief monsoon session, Yogi stopped in front of former SP ally SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s seat to possibly indicate the return of SBSP to the NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Despite the ongoing political row over the survey of madrasas and waqf board properties in the state, Yogi hasn’t made a single controversial statement on the issue.

“The survey is on, the ministers are speaking but the chief minister has maintained a studied silence. He displays great composure now and comes across as a leader willing to back his ministers. The office of the chief minister now appears to be as powerful as probably it used to be in the days of Vir Bahadur Singh in the 80s or that of Mayawati from 2007 to 2012,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There aren’t any uneasy relationships. The CM is approachable and yet on issues of corruption allegations or where the functioning isn’t up to the mark he acts quickly and decisively,” a minister said requesting anonymity.

In July, this was on display as, after allegations of irregularities in PWD transfers, Adityanath had set up a committee.

Within days, several top officials were suspended while PWD minister Jitin Prasada’s OSD was removed.

“Whether you notice the fall of opposition bastions like Rampur and Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha by-polls or in bureaucratic reshuffles where several big wigs were moved out, the message is clear. The government is image-conscious and the CM is focused on 2024. Nothing can disturb this (plan),” a BJP leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON