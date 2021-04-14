Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav test positive for Covid-19
Both Adityanath and Yadav tweeted about their results. They are in self-isolation and being treated at home
By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath. (AFP)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Both Adityanath and Yadav are in self-isolation and being treated at home.

“I got myself tested following preliminary symptoms and my Covid-19 report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following advice of my doctors. I am performing all official work virtually,” said the chief minister in a tweet on Wednesday.

“All the government functions are being performed normally. Those who have come in contact with me should take precaution and get them tested,” he added.

Yogi virtually addressed a programme organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Mahasabha office here on Wednesday.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have isolated myself after receiving the test report right now. My treatment for Covid-19 has begun at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in past few days to get them tested for Covid-19. I also request them to isolate,” said Yadav in a tweet.

UP minister for urban development Ashutosh Tandon also said he got him tested following preliminary symptoms. “On advice of doctors I have self-isolated me at home. I request those who came in contact with me in past few days to get tested,” said Tandon in a tweet.

