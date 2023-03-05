Yogi Adityanath asks companies investing in Uttar Pradesh to develop skills of local youngsters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the various manufacturing companies investing in Uttar Pradesh to work towards developing the skills of the local youngsters, along with expanding themselves through the operation of new units in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the virtual inauguration of a paint manufacturing unit. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of a paint manufacturing facility of Berger Paints at Sandila, Hardoi.

“Companies investing in the state, along with starting their manufacturing units, should commence skill development centres for the local youth. We must work together to ensure skilled manpower for the future,” he said.

“Recently, our government entered into an MoA (memorandum of association) with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state to take forward the skill development programme for the youth with new age trades. At least one skill development centre should be established in Hardoi, Sandila, for which full cooperation will be provided by UPSIDA (Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority),” he said.

The chief minister said on the eve of Holi, an investment of over ₹1,000 crore on the ground marks a new industrial revolution in Uttar Pradesh.

In the midst of numerous challenges, the industrial development department tried to create an opportunity in Sandila, he said. As a result, the new unit of the Berger Paints company was set up.

“We all know that with such a huge investment, the unit of Berger Paints began operation in a short span of just 30 months. This also reflects that the state is emerging as the most prominent destination for industrial investment in the country today,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Today, the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh is an example in front of the country. Uttar Pradesh no longer has to pick and choose as it has sectoral policies now. We are also making the best use of technology, single window system, MoU monitoring system, Udyami Mitra and incentive monitoring system, leaving no room for human intervention, and the results are in front of everyone,” Yogi Adityanath said.