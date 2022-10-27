Yogi Adityanath asks doctors to write research papers, generate patents

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon doctors in district hospitals to develop their skills as specialists, engage in writing research papers, and generate patents for the benefit of the country.

He was addressing doctors while inaugurating the Asia’s first Pathogen Reduction Machine at the department of transfusion medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday.

“Happy to see that some of the faculty here have been recognised as learned scientists in the world. However, we still have a long way to go. I urge all those serving as doctors in the district hospitals to engage in writing research papers and generating patents. Skilled faculty is required at all the medical colleges developing under ‘One District One Medical College’ by the government,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“When we talk about appointing doctors of existing medical colleges as teachers in newly set-up medical colleges, the NMC (National Medical Commission) says that it has no objection but the problem is that they have not written a single research paper,” he added.

“If we are not able to write research papers, there will be no progress towards patenting,” Yogi Adityanath asserted.

He said, “Organ transplant has been made easy in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government is making rapid strides in the creation of a medical system that ensures equitable and affordable access to quality healthcare.”

“We are progressing with the intent to ensure progress in every field and not deterioration. Today, these important achievements of KGMU bear testimony to the fact that the state is dedicatedly working to develop the medical infrastructure, ensuring that no person is deprived of access to quality healthcare,” he added.

During the inauguration, the chief minister congratulated professor Shailendra Kumar of the department of thoracic surgery, professor Ambrish Kumar and his entire team and professor Tulika Chandra, head of the department of transfusion medicine, for their dedication and hard work.

Maintaining that ‘organ transplant’ is the biggest requirement of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said, “This innovation for U.P. in the field of organ transplant, is the biggest requirement of the state. Now, the state will be seen leading this field as well. KGMU has been the institution of ‘trust’ when it comes to health and recently completed its 100-year journey. The journey is the medium to assess and evaluate its contribution.”

Stressing the importance of the development of medical facilities in smaller districts and far-flung areas, the chief minister said no patient should be referred to Lucknow before trying to treat patients in the place itself. He assured the “KGMU family” of all possible assistance in any kind of initiative aimed at improving medical facilities in the state.

