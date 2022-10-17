Yogi Adityanath asks officials to encourage green firecrackers for Diwali celebrations

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to encourage sale and purchase of environment-friendly firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. He also said it should be ensured that fireworks shops are located in open spaces away from populated areas.

The sale of highly sensitive firecrackers should be discouraged due to environmental and health factors, he said, addressing administrative, police and other officials via video conference.

Adequate fire tenders should be available in the areas where firecrackers are stored and sold, Yogi Adityanath said, adding that the police should remain active there.

Yogi Adityanath also said strict action should be taken against anyone issuing mischievous statements and trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the festive season.

The officials should ensure upcoming festivals are celebrated peacefully across the state, Yogi Adityanath said.

The upcoming festivals include Diwali (October 24), Govardhan Puja (October 25), Bhai-Dooj (October 26), Devotthan Ekadashi (November 4), Ayodhya Deepotsav (October 23), Varanasi Dev Deepawali (November 8) and Chhath puja (October 30).

The panchkosi and 84 kosi parikarma at Ayodhya, Kartik Purnima bath at Prayagraj, Garhmukteshwar fair at Hapur are also organised during this period, Yogi Adityanath said.

The situation is returning to normal after two-and-a-half years of Covid, it is natural that the people will celebrate festivals with fervour, he said.

Officials should prepare a traffic plan according to the needs of each city, he said, adding that they should ensure that people are not stuck in traffic jams in the markets.

The chief minister directed deployment of additional police force in the sensitive areas with foot patrolling in the evening. The PRV-112 should remain active round the clock, he said.

As even a small incident may snowball, officials should be extra vigilant and take prompt action to handle even trivial issues, he said.

He asked for uninterrupted power supply during the festivals.

Officials should motivate the people to use ponds, instead of rivers, for the immersion of idols, he said.

The process of checking food items for adulteration should be expedited and statewide inspection should be done in mission mode, he said.

All the departments related to road construction should intensify the state-wide campaign to free the roads of the potholes, he said.

The transport department should increase the number of buses on rural routes during the festive season but not permit buses in a bad condition, he said.

The chief minister said it would be appropriate to postpone the traditional cattle fair at Dadari in Ballia in view of the lumpy virus in milch animals.

He also instructed officials to launch a crackdown on mining mafia and cattle smugglers.