Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy.
“Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
The discussion comes after the state government last month re-initiated the bidding process to appoint a consultant to work out a road map to make the state a trillion-dollar economy.
The government has changed the timeline for achieving the goal to 2027 from the original 2025.
The Yogi Adityanath government 1.0 began working in 2018 on the trillion dollar economy goal. It invited international bids to appoint a consultant in June 2019, and subsequently cancelled them on March 22, 2021, saying fresh bids will be issued soon. The decision to cancel the original bidding process was taken due to some lacunae in the process of examination/evaluation of the bidders.
Now, the technical bids (under the re-initiated process) will be opened on April 18.
After 2017, the state had emerged a favourite investment destination and now more work was needed for further progress, the chief minister said at the meeting with the officials.
“Work fast in making the state a trillion dollar economy as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yogi Adityanath said to the officials.
The state was number two in the ease of doing business rankings, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh has the second largest GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the country.
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
-
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
-
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
