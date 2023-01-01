Yogi Adityanath begins New Year with prayers, public service

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath began the New Year by offering prayers at Guru Goraknath temple and holding Janata Darshan here on Sunday to listen to the grievances of about 300 people.

Reiterating the government’s commitment towards public welfare, chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the people of all support and proper redressal of their grievances, during the Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur.

“The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily,” Yogi Adityanath said, according to a government statement.

The chief minister himself reached the complainants and heard their grievances, added the press release.

The chief minister assured a girl student, who sought help for continuing higher education, of resolving her financial constraints.

He also said under his government, no girl child will have to quit pursuing higher education. Injustice should not be done to anyone, he said, as he directed the police and revenue departments to look into people’s complaints and dispose of the matters with full disclosure.

A number of applications regarding financial help for treatment of serious diseases was received by Yogi Adityanath who handed it over to the district authorities to prepare an estimate.

No sick person will be denied treatment for lack of money, he added.

He instructed officials to ensure that no one has to sleep on the footpath in severe cold. He also asked them to make bonfire arrangements at more crossings.

The chief minister had reached here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit.

He took feedback from officials on certain points before he left for Lucknow.

Earlier, the chief minister also paid obeisance at the samadhi of Guru Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath.