Yogi Adityanath gives guidelines on integrated court complexes

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday gave necessary guidelines regarding the format of the proposed integrated court complexes.

Justice must be served promptly in order to have good governance, he said at a high-level meeting.

According to the nature of crimes, there is a system of courts attached to different laws for speedy justice. These courts currently operate from various locations throughout the districts.

“Both the judges and the litigants experience issues as a result of the courts being located in different parts of the same district. Additionally, there are issues with administrative and security procedures. In view of this, integrated court buildings can be useful,” he said according to a government spokesperson

Yogi Adityanath said that keeping in view the convenience of the common man, such integrated court complexes have to be developed in 10 districts — Mahoba, Hathras, Chandauli, Shamli, Amethi, Hapur, Auraiya, Sonbhadra, Sambhal and Chitrakoot — as a pilot project to facilitate the judicial process.

A provision of ₹400 crore has also been made for this special project through supplementary budget.

“District and subordinate courts, commercial courts, miscellaneous tribunals, fast track courts, lok Adalats, etc. will all be part of the integrated court complex. A residential colony, parking lot, and food plaza should be provided for judges, judicial officers, and employees in addition to court buildings, advocate chambers, and an auditorium,” Yogi said to officials.

The design process should follow a simple, affordable, and accessible plan, he said. The court building should be designed in such a way that the cost of maintenance is minimum. It is important to take extra precaution to prevent the voices in one court from being heard by another, he said at the meeting.

Court building premises and residential premises should be separate, he suggested and asked that the trees of Harishankar, Maulshri, Kadam, Sita, Ashok and Neem should be planted on the premises of the court building and along the boundary wall that helps in reducing air pollution.