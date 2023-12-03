Yogi Adityanath hails public trust in Modi after BJP’s triple triumph

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated party leaders and workers for the victory of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and its performance in Telengana.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, Yogi Adityanath said the victory of the party in three states was achieved under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The huge hat-trick in the election results in the three states is a “guarantee of public trust” in “Modi’s guarantee”, Yogi Adityanath said.

On the BJP’s victory in Rajasthan, he said, “Congratulations to all the hardworking workers of BJP for the party’s victory in veerbhoomi Rajasthan with huge votes and congratulations to the respected people of Rajasthan!”

“This historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the citizens of Rajasthan in the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as his vision for public welfare and policies and determination for overall development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Best wishes again to all the people of Rajasthan who want ‘Aapno Agranee Rajasthan’” (Our Leading Rajasthan),” he added.

On BJP’s thumping win in Madhya Pradesh, he wrote on X, “The huge victory in Madhya Pradesh is a seal of unwavering public trust in the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty congratulations to all the committed workers and respected people of the state for this victory of the double engine government which is dedicated to good governance, security and development!”

On the Chhattisgarh win, he wrote on X, “Under the guidance and leadership of PM Narendra Modi, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dedicated workers of BJP’s victory in Chhattisgarh! Hearty congratulations to the people of Chhattisgarh for this victory dedicated to service, good governance, development and social justice!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further described BJP’s performance in Telangana as “the success of the tireless work of dedicated workers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON