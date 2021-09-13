Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also inspected the Mahant Digvijaynath park in Gorakhpur
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath listens to grievances of people during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur. (SOURCED IMAGE )

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met around 400 people during Janata Darshan on the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur on Monday and heard their grievances.

He met 150 people at Hindu Seva Ashram and 250 others at Yatri Niwas during the Janata Darshan. The chief minister gave instructions to the officials concerned for speedy action.

In the morning, Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva. He conducted the ritual for about an hour at the Shakti temple in the Gorakhnath temple complex.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur after returning from Kushinagar.

Yogi Adityanath obtained feedback about the beautification and other proposed works from Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) vice-chairman Prem Ranjan Singh.

The chief minister gave his approval for the unveiling of a statue of Mahant Digvijaynath and asked the officials to complete the work soon. The statue will be unveiled on September 23 on Mahant Digvijaynath’s death anniversary. It is likely that CM Yogi will unveil the statue.

On the wall behind the statue, mural art will depict glimpses of Mahant Digvijaynath’s life, the GDA vice-chairman said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Priyanka wants organisational structure in all panchayats by September 22

Varanasi cops bust solver gang during NEET exam; woman and mother arrested

Uttar Pradesh: No fresh Covid cases in 64 districts

Lucknow admn puts price cap on dengue, related tests
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP