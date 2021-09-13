Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met around 400 people during Janata Darshan on the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur on Monday and heard their grievances.

He met 150 people at Hindu Seva Ashram and 250 others at Yatri Niwas during the Janata Darshan. The chief minister gave instructions to the officials concerned for speedy action.

In the morning, Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva. He conducted the ritual for about an hour at the Shakti temple in the Gorakhnath temple complex.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur after returning from Kushinagar.

Yogi Adityanath obtained feedback about the beautification and other proposed works from Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) vice-chairman Prem Ranjan Singh.

The chief minister gave his approval for the unveiling of a statue of Mahant Digvijaynath and asked the officials to complete the work soon. The statue will be unveiled on September 23 on Mahant Digvijaynath’s death anniversary. It is likely that CM Yogi will unveil the statue.

On the wall behind the statue, mural art will depict glimpses of Mahant Digvijaynath’s life, the GDA vice-chairman said.