Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi for emergence of new Kashi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Kashi’s development journey started eight years ago under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and transformed the city into new Kashi, which the entire world is seeing today.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme in Varanasi where PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple projects. “I wholeheartedly welcome PM Modi who has come to Kashi after BJP’s historic win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I am thankful to people of Kashi and U.P,” he said.

“In Kashi, last eight years’ history is very precious and associated with many divine gems. Kashi has started a new journey (of development) that transformed it into new Kashi which the entire world is seeing today,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that immense development was carried out in Kashi during the last eight years. He also said PM Modi has a special attachment with the city and its people.

He said ever since Kashi Vishwanath Corridor waof s inaugurated on December 13, 2021, on average, one lakh to five lakh people offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple daily. “With a special focus on cleaning the Ganga, Maa Ganga is flowing eternally here and Kashi is being equipped with new infrastructure,” he said.