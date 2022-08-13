Yogi Adityanath lauds soldiers’ commitment to nation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the commitment of soldiers to the nation is akin to the spirit of the brave freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India’s independence.

He also said that in the field of defence, India was making progress towards achieving the goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a function where he paid homage to “the unflinching fortitude” and supreme sacrifice of soldiers of Indian Army by laying a wreath at Smritika, the War Memorial of Surya Command, at the sub area (central command) in Lucknow Cantonment.

Emphasising the commitment of the state administration towards soldiers, Yogi Adityanath referred to various initiatives undertaken for their welfare, including naming of roads in the home districts after them.

He offered floral tributes at the Sacred Wall at Smritika, which bears the names of those who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, said a press statement.

He felicitated 16 gallantry awardees and Veer Naris in a solemn yet grand ceremony.

The celebration of India’s 75-year journey as an independent nation is also giving us the opportunity to get connected with the next 25 years’ programme when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, the chief minister said.

“If one and all work towards that India which we want, the efforts will bring positive results,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Even after getting independence, the country had to fight wars in 1947-48, 1962, 1971 and 1999 to keep itself safe and united, he said.

“The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a government programme, but each citizen in the country is attached to it. Be it a farmer, or a labourer all are connected and participating in the events. With the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, countrymen are getting the message to remain united,” he added.

Lt General Yogendra Dimri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Surya Command, reaffirmed the commitment of the Army towards the welfare and well-being of veterans and Veer Naris.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, senior officers of the armed forces and civil administration as well as families of armed forces personnel and veterans were also present at the ceremony.