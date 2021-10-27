Yogi Adityanath launches 1132 crore projects in Gonda

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched 144 development and medical projects worth ₹1132 crore in Gonda district in the eastern region of the state.

Every district will soon have a medical college to provide accessible healthcare services to citizens in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“The government has worked in a planned and phased manner to improve the existing healthcare system and expand the health infrastructure in the state,” Yogi Adityanath said while laying the foundation stone of the Government Medical College that will come up at an estimated cost of ₹282 crore in Gonda.

“Today, the foundation stone of a medical college in Gonda is being laid with the resolution to start admissions in this institute by the year 2022-23,” he added.

“Despite facing natural calamities like floods, Gonda has made great progress. This has been possible because of several growth-oriented reforms implemented by the government at the ground level, along with ensuring the safety of every individual,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He reiterated that before 2017, curfews were imposed during the festive season and the common man was not even allowed to celebrate festivals in peace.

While the previous governments did not respect the religious sentiments of the people, Uttar Pradesh has been transformed in the last four and a half years, he said.

Today, people are being given the gift of welfare schemes right before festivals, he asserted.

He went on to say that, unlike the previous governments, “our government fulfilled the aim of benefiting every eligible person and worked to push the unserved places on the path of development without discriminating on any basis.”

He emphasised that the state government is functioning to achieve the goals set by it.

“We fulfilled our promise of building the grand Ram temple and now others are claiming to be honest devotees of Lord Ram,” he added.

The chief minister handed over the symbolic keys of the houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural and Urban), and also gave benefits to the eligible beneficiaries under welfare schemes like Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Rashtriya Grameen Aajeevika Mission and Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana.

Medical education minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, social welfare minister Ramapati Shastri, minister for MSME Sidharth Nath Singh and Gonda MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, among others, were present on the occasion.