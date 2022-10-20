Yogi Adityanath meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Prayagraj, invites him to Ayodhya Deepotsav

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on the outskirts of Prayagraj on Thursday, and is understood to have discussed diverse issues.

The chief minister also formally invited the RSS chief to the Ayodhya Deepotsav that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend on October 23.

Mohan Bhagwat accepted his invitation, according to RSS office bearers requesting anonymity.

Though no RSS office bearer formally shared the details of the hour-long, closed-door meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues, including purportedly population imbalance and the need for a uniform national population policy. It is believed that Yogi Adityanath was apprised of the important decisions taken in the RSS national executive meet held in Prayagraj from October 16 to 19.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had on Wednesday said religious conversion and migration from Bangladesh were causing “population imbalance” and called for strict implementation of anti-conversion laws.

Yogi Adityanath reached Gauhania from Lucknow in a helicopter at around 12.50pm and returned by it after talking to Bhagwat who had attended the RSS meet.

This was Yogi Adityanath’s third meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Prayagraj in the last four years.

On November 22, 2020, Yogi met Bhagwat on the first day of the two-day conference of RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakram Mandal (Eastern Uttar Pradesh region) in Gauhania.

At the 2019 Kumbh, Yogi had reached the RSS office Ganga Bhavan in Jhunsi in February to meet Bhagwat.