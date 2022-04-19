Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts’ administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Strict action should be taken against those issuing mischievous statements and trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, he said.
The leave of all administrative and police officials of the rank of station house officer, circle officer, superintendent of police, district magistrate and divisional commissioner has been cancelled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence.
Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
Additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas and drones should be used to monitor the situation, Yogi Adityanath said.
As for mikes, he said they can be used but the officers should ensure that the sound does not cause inconvenience to other people. Mikes should not be installed at new spots, he added.
The police and administration officers should remain on high alert as important religious festivals will be celebrated in the coming days.
The month of Ramzan is continuing, he said, adding that Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day.
The incharge of police stations as well as officers of ADG rank should hold a dialogue with religious leaders and prominent people in the respective areas to maintain harmony, he said.
Everyone has the freedom to follow their method of worship according to their religious ideology, he said.
Before giving permission for processions, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintenance of peace and harmony, he said.
Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional, he added. No permission should be given to those organising new events, he said.
The tehsildars, SDMs, SHOs, COs and other officers should rest at night in the area of their posting, the chief minister said.
“Strict compliance with this arrangement should be ensured,” he said.
SUSPEND SHO OVER POLICE NEGLIGENCE IN HARASSMENT CASE: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the station house officer of the Gudamba police station in Lucknow should be suspended and action taken against the inspector posted at the police outpost as well as the beat constable in a case of harassment of a girl child as negligence of policemen had come to light in this case. Firing had been reported in the area. Immediate action should be taken against the accused, he said. Police officers should apprise the chief minister’s office about the action taken against the errant policemen, he said.
Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet
A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda, Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.
Nawabganj incident follow-up: Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area has seen many such cases in past
The recent Nawabganj incident in which the bodies of five members of the same family were found in their house, is just another in a series of incidents of multiple deaths in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district. The region has witnessed many such incidents, many of which are still to be cracked. Investigations in other such incidents point towards a gang which is active in the region.
Mask mandate returns in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed its National Capital Region districts to be on “alert mode” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it announced on Monday that wearing face masks is mandatory in public places. The directions by the state government are meant for Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, besides state capital Lucknow.
90% fresh cases reported from urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district
Health department officials in Gautam Budh Nagar are trying to assess why the district has been consistently contributing over 50% of the state's total fresh cases. On Monday, officials from the health department and district administration held a meeting and finalised measures to control the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, 115 fresh cases were reported across UP, of which 65 were from Gautam Budh Nagar alone.
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday. The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. He was released on bail in January 2021.
