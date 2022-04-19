Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts’ administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Strict action should be taken against those issuing mischievous statements and trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, he said.

The leave of all administrative and police officials of the rank of station house officer, circle officer, superintendent of police, district magistrate and divisional commissioner has been cancelled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence.

Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.

Additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas and drones should be used to monitor the situation, Yogi Adityanath said.

As for mikes, he said they can be used but the officers should ensure that the sound does not cause inconvenience to other people. Mikes should not be installed at new spots, he added.

The police and administration officers should remain on high alert as important religious festivals will be celebrated in the coming days.

The month of Ramzan is continuing, he said, adding that Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day.

The incharge of police stations as well as officers of ADG rank should hold a dialogue with religious leaders and prominent people in the respective areas to maintain harmony, he said.

Everyone has the freedom to follow their method of worship according to their religious ideology, he said.

Before giving permission for processions, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintenance of peace and harmony, he said.

Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional, he added. No permission should be given to those organising new events, he said.

The tehsildars, SDMs, SHOs, COs and other officers should rest at night in the area of their posting, the chief minister said.

“Strict compliance with this arrangement should be ensured,” he said.

SUSPEND SHO OVER POLICE NEGLIGENCE IN HARASSMENT CASE: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the station house officer of the Gudamba police station in Lucknow should be suspended and action taken against the inspector posted at the police outpost as well as the beat constable in a case of harassment of a girl child as negligence of policemen had come to light in this case. Firing had been reported in the area. Immediate action should be taken against the accused, he said. Police officers should apprise the chief minister’s office about the action taken against the errant policemen, he said.

