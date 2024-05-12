Yogi Adityanath predicts a monumental win for BJP

letters@htlive.com Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi held an election rally to support Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (HT photo)

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday predicted a monumental victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing elections, emphasising a tsunami of support for the Modi government. Addressing an election rally in Madhogarh to seek support for BJP candidate and union minister Smriti Irani, he said that the chant of ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, Hum unko layenge’ (We will bring those who brought Lord Ram) was resonating across the country.

“It marked a historic moment when the people of Amethi chose to lead India’s development instead of merely adhering to a particular party’s ideology,” he said.

He further highlighted the unparalleled dedication shown by Smriti Irani, who, in just five years, surpassed the visitation records of four generations of Congress leaders in Amethi. “As a vigilant public representative, she diligently visited every village in Amethi weekly,” he added.

CM Yogi expressed, “The resounding chant of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ resonates across the nation, leaving the Congress and the INDIA bloc disoriented. While a party needs 273 seats for a majority, Congress is not even contesting elections on that many seats nationwide.

Meanwhile, in Bahraich, the chief minister appealed to the people to convey to the INDIA bloc that only those who had faith in Lord Ram would govern the country by voting overwhelmingly for NDA candidates. He said that the INDIA bloc questioned not only the existence of Lord Ram but also all those who worshipped him, adding that only a ‘Ramdrohi’ (betrayer of Lord Ram) could oppose the construction of the Ram Temple in India.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bahraich, the chief minister said, “This election pits ‘Rambhakt’ against ‘Ramdrohi’.”

Urging people to vote for Lok Sabha candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, Yogi said that Bahraich was the place where the culprit of the Somnath Temple, Salaar Masud, was brought to justice. The valor of Maharaja Suheldev in safeguarding the nation’s faith remained unforgettable. In tribute to his legacy, we had erected a magnificent memorial, a gesture that reflected PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to honoring our heroes.

During his rally in Sidhauli of Sitapur district, the chief minister said the DNA of Congress-SP, INDIA bloc, and Pakistan seemed to be similar. “The poor used to die of hunger during the time of SP-Congress. People are starving to death in Pakistan, whereas 80 crore people are getting free ration in India,” he stated.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting in support of union minister Kaushal Kishore at Gandhi Degree College, Sidhauli. Attacking the opposition, he said, “Congress had the opportunity for 60-65 years to work for the development of India, but it did not. There was a lack of medical facilities during the UPA government. They used to play with people’s faith, allowed the poor to die of hunger, and drove farmers to suicide. PM Modi has lifted more people (25 crore) than the population of Pakistan above the poverty line in a span of 10 years.”