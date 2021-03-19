Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday released a 'development booklet' comprising the government's achievements on the completion of four years.

"In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.

"Earlier, the state's health infrastructure was considered the weakest, but today our Covid-19 management has been appreciated, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) also acknowledging our efforts," he added.

The CM further said that when it comes to religious tourism, UP is at the top spot, adding that his government has initiated various projects from Prayagraj Kumbh to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He also said that the launch of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has given a new identity to the state.

"In 2017, when we formed government, there were many villages without roads, schools, or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities and rights," the CM added.

