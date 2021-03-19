IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state.(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state.(PTI)
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt

"In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:56 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday released a 'development booklet' comprising the government's achievements on the completion of four years.

"In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.

"Earlier, the state's health infrastructure was considered the weakest, but today our Covid-19 management has been appreciated, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) also acknowledging our efforts," he added.

The CM further said that when it comes to religious tourism, UP is at the top spot, adding that his government has initiated various projects from Prayagraj Kumbh to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He also said that the launch of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has given a new identity to the state.

"In 2017, when we formed government, there were many villages without roads, schools, or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities and rights," the CM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm yogi adityanath
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state.(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state.(PTI)
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:56 PM IST
"In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogi Adityanath released a 'Vikas Pustika' during an event to mark the completion of 4 years of his government in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
Yogi Adityanath released a 'Vikas Pustika' during an event to mark the completion of 4 years of his government in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

'Reform, perform, transform': UP CM Adityanath on completion of 4 years in power

Reported by Pankaj Jaiswal | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Accusing the previous regimes of not taking initiative to improve the state's condition, he said, "This is the same UP where earlier, no festival could be celebrated peacefully. On the contrary, there have been no riots in the state in the last four years."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
lucknow news

Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets

By Sudhir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The wooden toys made in Kashi are exclusive in design and diversity. Wooden toys based on mythological characters are also made here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

EOW seizes 4 luxury vehicles of bike bot scam key accused

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Four super luxury vehicles worth over 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav says CM busy in improving WB, Assam while unaware of own state

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:26 PM IST
UP CM Adityanath has addressed three rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts on Tuesday, while he visited Assam for public meetings on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. (Sourced)
Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. (Sourced)
lucknow news

Mosque lowers loudspeaker volume after Allahabad varsity V-C seeks ban on azaan

By Amitabh Maitra
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Kaleem-ur-Rehman, the caretaker of the Lal Masjid, said after police informed them about the problem, the committee immediately took steps to address the issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
lucknow news

UP cabinet gives nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • The cabinet also approved an expenditure of 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter - SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against cops, CBI probe

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of slain gangster Kanhaiya alias Girdhari Vishwakarma’s brother Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma seeking an FIR against police officials of Lucknow involved in the encounter of his brother and a CBI probe into the incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that voices of dissent had started surfacing within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Expose Opposition canard on farm laws: Yogi to party

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:09 PM IST
: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath strongly backed the Centre’s new farm laws, saying that the farmers were being misled
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

FOUR YEARS Yogi govt’s achievements galore, but faces challenges ahead of 2022

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath completes four years in office this week and he has a long list of achievements, to claim, but his government faces several challenges on various fronts ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday started filling work of Ram temple’s foundation after performing vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Fund collection for Ram temple now 3,000 cr

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has received 3,000 crore in the fund collection drive for construction of Ram temple, till now
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: HC quashes order, asks state govt to take 2015 as base year for reserving seats

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to take 2015 as the base year for the reservation of seats in the panchayat elections after the government apprised the court that it had no objection to doing the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP