Yogi Adityanath reviews law and order in Uttar Pradesh before start of Navratri

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed law and order in all districts of Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing before start of Sharidya Navratri from Monday (September 26).

Yogi Adityanath directed the respective districts’ administration and police officers to establish communication with all communities for peaceful conduct of festivities.

Durga idols should not be installed on roads, but in public parks and other safe places that do not disrupt traffic, he said.

Durga idols are installed at more than 44,000 places in the state and officers should communicate with the puja committees before their installation, Yogi Adityanath said.

Along with Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, Baravafat, Deepawali and Chhath will be celebrated in the next few weeks and the administration should remain alert 24x7, he said.

As markets will be crowded in the festive season, police should increase foot patrolling and extra vigil should be maintained for safety of women, children and senior citizens at public places, he said.

Control rooms should be activated at various levels, adding that the state level control room will be monitored by ADG (Law and Order).

The administration should tighten security at all spots and increase patrolling in localities where Ramlila is organised, he said.

He asked for effective action against drug, cow and liquor smugglers.

Action should be taken against the mining mafia under the Gangster Act, he said, adding their property should be confiscated and asked for a report in the next 10 days.

SECURITY UPPED IN LUCKNOW

In Lucknow, the administration is preparing to ensure tight security at various pandals during the Durga Puja celebrations.

A total of 121 puja pandals have been set up throughout the city and 54 Ramlilas and 55 Ravan Dahans will also be held. Enough security arrangements, including 24-hour police deployment in all four zones of the city, had been put in place with the festival season in mind, said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP, Lucknow.

In view of Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra, a meeting was convened by district magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar and joint commissioner of police (JCP) Piyush Mordia at Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan.

The DM asked the officials to make proper arrangements for fire system at each location, besides ambulance and police deployment.