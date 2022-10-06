Yogi Adityanath says 50% work on Ram temple has neared completion

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 50% of the work on construction of the Ram temple has neared completion in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organised to mark the “trayodashi” rituals of Acharya Dharmendra and “Chadarposhi” ceremony of Swami Somendra Sharma at Shri Panchkhand Peeth, Viratnagar, in Rajasthan.

Acharya Dharmendra, a Hindu seer, passed away recently. Acharya Dharmendra’s son Somendra took over the reins of the peeth in the presence of saints.

“Dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of Ram temple for which the movement started in 1949. Today, over 50% of work on the Ram temple, which was also the dream of Acharyaji, has neared completion,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also said Shri Panchkhand Peeth always played a leading role in all social and religious movements and made a significant contribution in the movement launched to protest the Partition of India.

Mahatma Ramchandra Veer Maharaj and Swami Acharya Dharmendra Maharaj contributed selflessly towards the country, the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath said the ‘Peeth’ also played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various campaigns led by the saints for the welfare of the country.

Acharya Dharmendra had a deep connection with Gorakshapeeth for three generations, he said.

“Acharya ji always had a sense of belonging, my deepest respect to him,” Yogi Adityanath said.